Shakira ‘very angry’ with ex Gerard Pique over his new romance with 23-year-old student

Shakira is reportedly “very angry” with her footballer ex Gerard Piqué, after he went public with his new romance.

In a new video published by Spanish media outlet Socialite, the 35-year-old footballer was spotted passionately kissing 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

According to the publication, Shakira’s family said she is “very angry” after seeing the photos of the father of her two children kissing his new girlfriend.

The Spanish celeb site claim the singer and her ex had an agreement not to be spotted in public with new partners for a year after the split, and that the snaps will “hurt Shakira a lot”.

It is understood that Piqué and Clara met while she was working at his production company Kosmos, and they have reportedly been dating “for months”.

A source recently told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.”

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” the insider added.

Piqué’s new romance come just two months after he and Shakira announced their shock split, after 11 years together.

In a joint statement, the former couple said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” they added.

Shakira started dating the Barcelona footballer back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.