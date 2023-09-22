Shakira makes heartbreaking confession – one year after split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira has made a heartbreaking confession, one year after split from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer confirmed her split from the former footballer in June 2022, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together Barcelona; however, Shakira and her sons have since relocated to Miami.

In a new interview with Billboard, Shakira heartbreakingly confessed: “My priority was my home, my family.”

“I believed in ’till death do us part. I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer admitted she had hoped for a forever love similar to her parents, who have been together for 50 years.

The mom-of-two said: “They love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible.”

“And it has always been my example,” Shakira admitted of her parents’ love.

“It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen.”

The 46-year-old later admitted she had to put her music career on the backburner while living in Barcelona with Gerard and their two sons.

“The thing is, I was dedicated to him,” she said. “To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona.”

“I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm,” Shakira continued.

Speaking about how their sons dealt with her split from Gerard, the singer said: “The media situation was hard on them [in Barcelona]. We had paparazzi at our doorstep every single day.”

“Here [in Miami], they’re normal children who enjoy normalcy, which is what school should be: a safe haven where they can be themselves.”

Shakira started dating Gerard back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

At the end of November 2022, Shakira and Gerard signed a custody agreement ahead of the singer moving to Miami with their two sons.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

It is understood Shakira has also moved on from her ex, after being romantically linked to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, NBA player Jimmy Butler and rapper Drake in recent months.