Selena Gomez reveals her relationship status – after being linked to popular DJ

Selena Gomez has revealed her relationship status, after being linked to a popular DJ.

Last month, the Only Murders In The Building star sparked rumours she was dating Fred Again – after she shared a photo with him to her Instagram Stories.

However, the former Disney Channel star has since confirmed she is still single in a video shared to TikTok.

In the video, the 31-year-old lip-synced to the sound: “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b****. Y’all be safe out there!”

This isn’t the first time Selena has shut down rumours about her relationship status with a funny TikTok video.

Back June, the Single Soon singer shared a video of her shouting “I’m single” to a pitch of football players.

She then added: “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you sooo much.”

Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The singer was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The 31-year-old was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 until 2018.