Selena Gomez raises eyebrows as she unfollows Zayn Malik and the Hadid sisters on Instagram

Selena Gomez has raised eyebrows by unfollowing Zayn Malik and the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, on Instagram.

The singer was linked to Zayn, who shares a daughter with Gigi, earlier this year – after the pair were reportedly spotted on a date in New York City.

But last month, the Only Murderers In The Building star revealed she is single.

Selena has now sparked rumours of a fall-out between her rumoured ex Zayn, his ex girlfriend Gigi, and her sister Bella.

However, a source has since told PEOPLE: “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed.”

Selena and Zayn’s rumoured romance hit headlines in March.

At the time, a waitress who claimed she sat the pair in a restaurant alleged that they were “hand in hand making out”.

The TikTok user, whose video went viral, said: “I just found out the craziest s**t on my way home from work. Whatever I’m about to tell you guys, you heard it here first.”

“So, I’m on my way home from work, and I’m a hostess in New York City, and I have a friend who’s also a hostess, and we both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to.”

“And tell me why she just sent me this f**king text message,” she continued, before showing WhatsApp messages from her friend.

The texts read: “Are you ready for this?? I’m screaming. Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the unnamed restaurant] hand in hand making out, and I seated them.”

Klarissa continued: “And I checked if they even follow each other, and as you can see, Zayn only follows 18 people – Selena being one of them.”

Showing a screenshot which showed that Selena follows Zayn back on Instagram, the waitress said: “This s**t’s about to come out.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

A viral clip later appeared to show Selena and Zayn on the streets of New York arm in arm.

The former One Direction star also posed for photos with fans, and social media users have spotted a bag on his shoulder; fans then spotted photos of Selena with the same bag.

A music industry source later told Page Six that Selena and Zayn “had a thing” years ago.

The pair allegedly got together back in 2012, when Selena’s best friend Taylor Swift was dating Zayn’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

The source told the publication: “They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating. It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together [today].”

Zayn and Gigi, who share a daughter named Khai, called it quits in October 2021.

Meanwhile Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The singer was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

The 30-year-old was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 until 2018.