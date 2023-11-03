Selena Gomez ‘quits Instagram’ after facing backlash over post on Israel-Palestine war

Selena Gomez has quit Instagram after facing backlash over a post she shared about the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The 31-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to address her silence over the war in the Middle East, and announce that she is taking a break from social media.

However, the singer has since revealed that she’s deleting the app from her phone altogether.

In a since-deleted post, Selena said: “I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

Her latest post came days after she shared a statement on her Instagram Stories addressing the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On Monday, the singer wrote: “My heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world.”

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag.”

“I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

The actress, who has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2009, was subsequently criticised for suggesting that using her platform to speak about the conflict would not be helpful.

Fans pointed out that she is the most followed woman on Instagram with 430 million followers, and that spreading awareness could be beneficial.