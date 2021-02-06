Scott Disick ‘resolves issues’ with rehab facility after photo leak

The reality star was forced to leave rehab last year after a photo of him in a meeting was leaked online

Scott Disick has revealed he’s resolved his issues with All Points North Lodge in Colorado, after he accused the rehab facility of violating his privacy.

Last May, the KUWTK star checked into APN Lodge “to work on his past traumas”, including the death of his parents – who died less than a year apart in 2013 and 2014.

However, the 37-year-old was forced to leave the facility, after a photo of him in a meeting was leaked online.

At the time, Scott’s attorney Marty Singer said: “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Almost one year after the incident, the reality star has revealed he doesn’t believe the facility was responsible for the leak, following an investigation.

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, Scott said: “Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma. That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help.”

“Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity.”

“To that end, I have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information,” he said.

“I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need.”

Scott previously opened up about his decision to enter rehab on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year.

During a conversation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three kids with, Scott said: “This whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me. It’s making me feel like I can’t handle staying home, not working.”

“I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family.”

“A couple people told me about this place that specifically deals with past traumas. I just want to learn how to deal with everything the right way.”