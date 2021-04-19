Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘the best mom’ in sweet birthday tribute

The former couple share three children together

Scott Disick has shared a sweet birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian.

The KUWTK star turned 42 on Sunday, and spent the day celebrating with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Scott, who dated the POOSH founder on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, took to his Instagram Stories to send his ex birthday wishes.

Posting a photo along with the former couple’s three children, Scott wrote: “Happy birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and some more.”

Following his split from Kourtney, Scott dated model Sofia Ritchie from 2017 until last year.

The Talentless founder has been dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin since October, with the new couple recently spending time with Scott and Kourtney’s children – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile Kourtney’s new beau Travis declared his love for the reality star in a PDA-filled birthday tribute.

The Blink-182 drummer wrote: “I F***ING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Demi Lovato commented on the post: “Wow y’all are so hot it’s stupid ”, while Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe wrote: “The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.