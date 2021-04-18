Travis Barker shares steamy snaps with Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I f***ing love you’

Travis Barker has shared steamy snaps with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

The couple confirmed their romance in February, after their close friendship blossomed into a romance.

Sharing a PDA-filled birthday tribute to his reality star girlfriend on Instagram, Travis wrote: “I F***ING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Demi Lovato commented on the post: “Wow y’all are so hot it’s stupid 🔥”, while Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe wrote: “The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes.”

Travis also surprised Kourtney with a stunning flower display for her special day, filling her home with tulips and gardenias.

The couple then enjoyed a romantic meal and a late-night drive.

Earlier this month, Travis got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest, and the couple also recently enjoyed a trip to Deer Valley in Utah with their respective children.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

