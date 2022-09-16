Scooter Braun ordered to pay his ex-wife a HUGE sum of money in divorce settlement

Scooter Braun has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Yael Cohen a huge sum of money in their divorce settlement.

The music manager, who represents artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, filed for divorce from Yael last July, after seven years of marriage.

According to their divorce settlement, obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the 41-year-old must pay $20million to his ex-wife.

The former couple had a prenuptial agreement, and it’s understood the $20m payment is to cover the split of property value and is a spousal-support buyout.

The settlement also confirmed Yael will continue to live at their $30 million home in Brentwood, and will keep their 2021 Land Rover Defender and several pieces of art.

Meanwhile, Scooter will keep several properties – including the $65 million mansion he bought last September amid their divorce.

The record executive is also keeping his private jet, a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, and over 100 pieces of art – including pieces by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The former couple have also agreed to joint custody of their three children – Jagger Joseph, 7, Levi Magnus, 5, and 3-year-old Hart Violet.

But according to the settlement, Scooter must pay $60,000 a month in child support to cover the costs of raising their three kids.

Scooter started dating Yael in 2013, and the pair tied the knot the following year.

Seven years later, Page Six reported that the couple had separated in July 2021. Days later, the music mogul officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.