Scooter Braun and his wife Yael ‘split’ after seven years of marriage

Scooter Braun and his wife Yael have reportedly split after seven years of marriage.

The music manager married Yael on July 6, 2014 and the couple share three children.

According to Page Six, the pair have decided to take a break, but currently have no plans to divorce.

A source told E! News: “They have split. They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon.”

“Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that’s their real priority here.”

“They still love each other. They were out together in Montecito [in California] with the kids and family last week and are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family.”

Goss.ie have contacted Scooter’s rep for comment.

The news comes just days after the couple marked their 7th wedding anniversary.

Scooter, who famously manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, wrote on Instagram last week: “If just for the kids you have given me everything.”

“But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning.”

“Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

