Sarah Hyland shares sweet video of her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating her wedding

Sarah Hyland has shared a sweet video of her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating her wedding.

The actress married her beau Wells Adams at a California vineyard in August, and Jesse presided over the couple as they made their vows.

Taking to Instagram to mark the actor’s birthday over the weekend, Sarah posted a series of never-before-seen clips of Jesse officiating their nuptials.

The newlywed captioned the post: “Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives.”

“So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you 💕🧙🏼‍♂️.”

Sarah and Wells started dating in 2017, just before she underwent her second kidney transplant, when her younger brother donated his organ to her.

The couple got engaged in July 2019, and were forced to postpone their wedding on a number of occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They finally tied-the-knot at a California vineyard on August 20, two years after their original date.

A host of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars were in attendance – including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould.

