Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams share sweet tributes to each other on their anniversary

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have shared sweet tributes to each other on their anniversary.

The couple tied-the-knot in August after having to postpone their wedding numerous times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newlyweds started dating in 2017 and celebrated their five-year anniversary on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her husband.

Sharing a photo from their wedding day, the Modern Family actress wrote: “5 years of I love you’s today 💕 Happy half a decade baby 💋.”

Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Wells wrote: “5 years with this beautiful soul. I love you more @sarahhyland.”

Wells and Sarah began dating in 2017, just before she underwent her second kidney transplant, when her younger brother donated his organ to her.

The couple got engaged two years later after Wells popped the question in a glamorous beach proposal.

They finally tied-the-knot at a California vineyard back in August.

A host of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars were in attendance – including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Nolan Gould.