Sabrina Carpenter responds to rumours her new track is about Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to rumours that her new track is about Olivia Rodrigo.

The 21-year-old released her single ‘Skin’ on Friday, weeks after Olivia’s track ‘Driver’s License’ went viral.

Since Olivia, 17, released her debut single, fans have been speculating the heartbreak anthem is about her ex Joshua Bassett and his new love interest Sabrina.

The songs lyrics include: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Sabrina’s new song ‘Skin’ added to the speculation, as the lyrics include: “Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme”, as well as: “Don’t drive yourself insane.”

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress denied that her song was a “diss track”.

She wrote: “thank you to everyone who has listened to skin 🤍 especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across.

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it.”

“I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past,” she explained.

“People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year..

“It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

Sabrina concluded the post by writing: “I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.

“Lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow.”

Olivia and Joshua rose to fame on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-stars, in which they play on-screen couple Nini and Rocky.

Sabrina also rose to fame on the Disney Channel, starring in series Girl Meets World as well as the movie Clouds.