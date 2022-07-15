Ad
Ryan Reynolds surprises young fan recovering from open-heart surgery

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ryan Reynolds has surprised a young fan who is recovering from open-heart surgery with a sweet video message.

The ‘Deadpool’ actor recorded a message for 13-year-old Seb Hollingsworth from Newcastle, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The teen’s father Ivan had reached out to Ryan on social media, hoping that he would see his son’s story and record a special message for him.

Ryan responded to Ivan’s tweet saying “Can you open your DM’s?” and then forwarded a video for Seb.

In the video, the actor said: “You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like. Call me maybe, I don’t mind.”

“It sounds like you have a tonne of people who love you very much. I want to send you my well wishes and send you all my love. Hang in there, you’re doing amazing. I’m super proud of you.”

Ivan shared the clip on Twitter, and wrote, “Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb.”

“Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome, [Ryan] has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.”

Seb first had open heart surgery when he was 4 months old, and his parents became fundraisers for Children’s Heart Unit (CHUF).

