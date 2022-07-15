Ryan Reynolds surprises young fan recovering from open-heart surgery

Ryan Reynolds has surprised a young fan who is recovering from open-heart surgery with a sweet video message.

The ‘Deadpool’ actor recorded a message for 13-year-old Seb Hollingsworth from Newcastle, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The teen’s father Ivan had reached out to Ryan on social media, hoping that he would see his son’s story and record a special message for him.

Ryan responded to Ivan’s tweet saying “Can you open your DM’s?” and then forwarded a video for Seb.

In the video, the actor said: “You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like. Call me maybe, I don’t mind.”

“It sounds like you have a tonne of people who love you very much. I want to send you my well wishes and send you all my love. Hang in there, you’re doing amazing. I’m super proud of you.”

Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.🙏♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022

Ivan shared the clip on Twitter, and wrote, “Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb.”

“Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome, [Ryan] has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.”

Seb first had open heart surgery when he was 4 months old, and his parents became fundraisers for Children’s Heart Unit (CHUF).