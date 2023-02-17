Ryan Reynolds shares update on wife Blake Lively and newborn baby

Ryan Reynolds has shared an update on his wife Blake Lively and their newborn baby.

The fan-favourite couple recently welcomed their fourth child together.

Speaking on CNBC’s Power Lunch, the Deadpool actor said: “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”

“Everybody’s doing great,” Ryan continued. “Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

“If we haven’t figured [parenthood] out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here.”

The couple have not yet shared a name or photo of their baby.

Blake announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September.

The Gossip Girl star and her husband Ryan met while filming Green Lantern back in 2010.

They tied the knot in September 2012, and are also parents three daughters – James, Inez and Betty.