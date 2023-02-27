Rumours are rife Adele is set to walk down the aisle this summer

Rumours are rife Adele is set to marry her sports agent beau Rich Paul this summer.

The popular singer first sparked engagement rumours at the BRIT Awards last year, when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring.

According to celebrity gossip page Deux Moi, the couple are now planning a summer wedding, two years after going public with their relationship.

The page also claimed the news came from a “very reliable source”.

Fuelling the fresh speculation, the songstress was spotted wearing a huge sparkler on her ring finger at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

Adele and Rich moved in together last year, and are currently renovating their home with a blended family in mind.

Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college. The news comes after Adele previously admitted she “definitely” wants more children and “absolutely” wants to get married again.