Robert De Niro becomes a father to his seventh child aged 79

Robert De Niro has become a father to his seventh child.

The Hollywood actor, 79, shared the news in an interview with ET Canada.

He told the publication that he now has “seven” children, adding: “I just had a baby.”

The identity of the child’s mother has not yet been shared publicly.

Robert is already the father of Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 – who he shares with his ex Diahnne Abbott.

The Oscar-winner shares twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with his ex Toukie Smith, and two more children with his ex-wife Grace Hightower – Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.

Robert and Grace filed for divorce in 2018, after over 20 years together.