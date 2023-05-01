Rihanna pays tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna has paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

This year’s fundraising event, which will take place in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this evening, will honour the work of the legendary fashion designer – who died in 2019 aged 85.

Ahead of the gala, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a series of snaps in a black and white fur outfit by Chanel – which Karl was the creative director of.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, wrote alongside the photos: “not even monday”.

It is not yet known if Rihanna will attend tonight’s Met Gala, but she is not on the rumoured guest list.

As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chair of the star-studded event, and she carefully selects the guest list every year.

Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh have already confirmed they are attending this year’s gala, and other stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Billie Eilish are rumoured to be on the guest list.