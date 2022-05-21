Rebel Wilson reveals she was sexually harassed by male co-star who tried to ‘destroy’ her career

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was sexually harassed by a male co-star, who tried to “destroy” her career.

The Australian actress said the incident occurred several years ago, before the #MeToo movement.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the 42-year-old confessed: “He called me into a room and pulled down his pants.”

Rebel said her unnamed co-star then asked her to perform a sexual act in front of his friends.

“It was awful and disgusting,” she continued. “And all the behaviour afterwards – this was all before #MeToo – where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career.”

“If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

Rebel, who obtained a law degree before she found fame as an actress, explained: “Because I’m a lawyer, I documented it.”

“I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened… Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened.”

The actress admitted she still thinks about the situation, and questions whether she could have done things differently.

“Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy? I should have left. It wasn’t worth it.”

“But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.’ Now I would never do that,” she said.

“I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy.”

“Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse.”

“If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity,” she added.