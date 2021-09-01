Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg dies after battle with cancer

Gregg has sadly passed away at the age of 66

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg has died aged 66, after a battle with cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by a family spokesperson, who told E! News: “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart.”

“After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time,” they added.

The news comes just days after NeNe, who stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, told a crowd at her club in Georgia that her beloved husband was “at home dying”.

Hitting back at a customer who said she was rude for not wishing someone a happy birthday, NeNe said: “My husband is transitioning to the other side and is not able to say happy birthday to you guys.”

“Real truth is you’re rude, you don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business.”

“So, when people approach and say ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday’ — my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,” the TV personality explained.

“My husband is losing his life right now, my husband will not be here in the next couple of days.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Leakes (@greggleakes) Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018.

Following the initial diagnosis, he underwent surgery and went into remission for some time but sadly, his cancer returned in June.

NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997, divorced in 2011, and then remarried two years later.

The couple, who share two adult children, tied the knot for a second time in 2013.