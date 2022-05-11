Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp reveals she got a neck lift

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she got a neck lift.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, admitted she “always” felt “insecure” about her side profile so decided to undergo the cosmetic procedure.

After sharing post-op photos, the mother-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at a troll who criticised her for going under the knife.

The DM read: “Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can’t afford one how ugly we are Thanku.”

Teddi replied: “I am being transparent with my journey. Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow.”

“(Btw, this has nothing to do with going all in on your life – I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals).” She then asked her followers: “Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?”