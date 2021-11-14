Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump becomes a grandmother

Lisa Vanderpump has announced she’s become a grandmother.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news, after her daughter Pandora gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The 61-year-old wrote: “Obsessively in love with baby Theodore 🧸💙 Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”

Pandora, 35, married her husband Jason Sabo in August 2011.

Announcing the birth of her first child, the LVP Sangria founder wrote: “Theodore 💙🧸 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy.”

“Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!”