Popular YouTube star Caspar Lee announces his engagement to girlfriend Ambar Driscoll

Caspar Lee has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Ambar Driscoll.

The YouTube star, 28, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news with his 2.3 million followers, after popping the question in South Africa.

Alongside a sweet video and photo of the proposal, Caspar wrote: “Happy tears, I promise 💚”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ambar wrote: “Still in shock but I am SO HAPPY I get to marry the love of my life.”

Caspar and Ambar first met during one of Caspar’s fan meet and greets, which Ambar attended as a viewer of his YouTube channel.

Later, Caspar private messaged Ambar on Instagram (unaware that they had already met), and the pair started dating.

