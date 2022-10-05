Pete Davidson ‘removes’ tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian – just months after their split

Pete Davidson has reportedly removed one of his tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian, just months after their split.

The comedian and the reality star struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but recently decided to call time on their relationship after nine months of dating.

A source told E! News that while the pair have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete appears to have since removed one of his tattoo tributes to Kim that reads “my girl is a lawyer”.

The comedian was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy series Bupkis, donning a bandage near his neck – indicating that he may be in the process of removing the ink from his body.

However, this isn’t his only tattoo tribute to his now-ex-girlfriend Kim.

Just weeks prior to their breakup, Pete showcased new ink, which is located on his collarbone, an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the his first kiss with Kim during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

He also has “KNSCP” tatted just above the “jasmine and aladdin” one, which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West, – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

At the time of their split, Twitter users were in hysterics as they pointed out that the comedian has been left by the wayside, with multiple reminders of his former beau etched into his skin.

One user tweeted, “Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat.”

Another said “pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship.”

A third tweeted, “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked.”