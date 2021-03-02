The film documented the events that led up to Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle

Paris Hilton admits she was “heartbroken” watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The film, produced by the The New York Times, documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Framing Britney Spears shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

It also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.

In a new episode of her This Is Paris podcast, Paris admitted she was “very emotional” watching the film.

“I was heartbroken. It made me just very emotional. I was crying a lot watching it,” the hotel heiress told her sister Nicky.

“Just from knowing her, she was such a sweet, down-to-earth, kind, gentle, amazing woman. Just to watch that whole story and see what the media did, just how cruel and mean, I don’t know.”

“Just so many people using her. Also just relating to her, in so many ways, with that. It was very hard to watch. It made me really sad.”

“There were certain people they targeted. I would see that with myself, with Britney, Jessica Simpson. There was a certain type of girl they targeted that they’d never do that to a man.”

Britney is currently fighting to block her father, Jamie Spears, from being reinstated as her conservator – after he stepped down last year due to ill health.

Ad

Her longtime pal Paris spoke out about Britney’s legal battle in September, saying the pop star deserves to live her life without being “controlled”.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live, the 40-year-old said: “I saw her [Britney] this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much.”

“I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,” she continued.

“I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me.”

“After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

When asked if she speaks to Britney about the conservatorship, the Hilton heiress replied: “No, I don’t like bringing things up like that.”

“She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”