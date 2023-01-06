North West transforms into dad Kanye in latest TikTok with Kim Kardashian

North West transformed into her dad Kanye in her latest TikTok with Kim Kardashian.

The nine-year-old and her mum share an account on the social media platform, which has garnered 12.2 million followers.

Kim has turned the comments off on their joint account to protect North.

On Thursday, Kim and North shared a video of them lip-syncing to a sped up version of Kanye’s hit Bound 2.

Using makeup, the nine-year-old transformed herself into her dad for the clip.

She sported a beard and bushier eyebrows, which had been drawn on with eyeliner, and contoured her nose, forehead and jawline to create a similar face shape to that of Kanye’s.

Kim recently broke down in tears as she discussed co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye.

The reality star settled her divorce from the rapper in November, agreeing on joint custody of their four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim got emotional as she admitted co-parenting with Kanye has been “really f**king hard”.

The 42-year-old discussed protecting her kids from their father’s recent controversies, and said she goes above and beyond to keep her children off the internet and social media.

Kim explained that she wants her children to see Kanye in the best light because she had “the best memories” with her own father growing up.

Getting emotional, Kim confessed: “It’s hard, co-parenting, it’s really f**king hard.”

“But I had the best dad and the best memories… and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

“So like if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she continued.

“That’s like really heavy grown up s**t, that they’re not ready to deal with, and when they are we’ll have those conversations and I’ll be so prepared.”

“But until then I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kim also said she knows her kids will one day thank her for not publicly “bashing” their father.