Nicole Kidman reveals Big Little Lies is to ‘return’ for a third season

Nicole Kidman has revealed that Big Little Lies is set to return for a third season.

The hit HBO series starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley and followed the lives of apparently perfect upper-class mothers who’s lives quickly unraveled when a murder shakes their quaint Californian town.

Season two premiered in 2019 and since it’s release there has been numerous rumours of the show’s return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by big little lies (@biglittlelies)

Gossip site DeuxMoi has now taken to their Instagram stories and released a clip of the actress announcing the show’s return.

During an interview on-stage, the actress who plays Celeste Wright in the show, said that she loved starring in the series: “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show.”

“And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success and we will be bringing you a third one,” Nicole revealed.

Nicole Kidman confirms a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works via @deuxmoiworld‘s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/UyfVkhrWnu — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) November 18, 2023

The show’s second season starred the iconic Meryl Streep and was a massive success.

The Hollywood legend played Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character Perry.

Reese confirmed the news at the time that Meryl signed on for season two while on Late Night with Seth Meyers saying, “Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I, and it said, ‘OK, I read the part and I love it and I’m going to do it.’ And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped.”