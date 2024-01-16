Nicole Kidman opens up about her lifelong insecurity

Nicole Kidman has opened up about the lifelong insecurity she has struggled with.

The 56-year-old revealed that her height is something she has found difficult to accept all these years.

The actress who stands at five feet, eleven inches and often gets told “You’re much taller than I thought.”

Nicole recalled how other kids would tease her growing up as the actress was five feet, nine when she was just 13-years-old.

Speaking to Radio Times she recalled: “I was teased and called Stalky.”

Growing up in suburban Melbourne and Sydney, on Australia’s east coast she said: “People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?'”

The Australian native also opened up on the heartbreak she felt as a child actress when her height stopped her from getting roles.

“I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.'”

“I remember auditioning for Annie. It was a big call-out with hundreds of people. I didn’t have an agent, I just turned up. My mum was like: ‘Oh, please, do we have to? How long is this going to take?'”

“I had to talk my way into the audition because they were measuring you. I was over the mark! You had to be under 5ft 2in and I was 5ft 4in! I was like ‘Please?'”

“And they let me in. But I didn’t get the part. I didn’t even get a call back – but at least I got to sing four lines of a chorus.”

Although the Oscar-winning actress has nothing to prove anymore, she revealed that her height still bothers her.

Nicole said: “Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!'”

The 56-year-old also admitted that there are times when her height still impedes her work: “It will bother me when I’m acting and I want to be small – but then there are times when I appreciate it and can use it in my work.”

The actress also revealed that although she is “grateful” for her health, she does suffer some problems as a result of her height.

“Hey, I’m incredibly grateful to be healthy and walking around. Having said that, I’ve had knee issues and all sorts of things partly because of my height!”