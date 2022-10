Josh Peck and his wife Paige O’Brien have welcomed their second child together.

The actor, who is best known for his role in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, shared the news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a photo of his son Max with his new baby brother, Josh wrote: “Shai Miller Peck.”

Josh and Paige announced their pregnancy back in June.

The couple got engaged in Paris in March 2016, and they tied the knot in Malibu the following June.

They welcomed their son Max in December 2018.