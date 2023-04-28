Newlywed Sofia Richie reveals sweet details about engagement to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has revealed sweet details about her engagement to Elliot Grainge.

The couple recently tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Elliot proposed to Sofia last April, and she has since shared new details of their engagement.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 24-year-old said: “We went to Hawaii on a friends trip. And my fiancé and I love real estate, so we were like ‘we’re gonna go house shopping in Hawaii.'”

“We’re not gonna buy anything, we’re just gonna look. So we arrived at this massive, larger than life, beautiful, stunning home on the water, and he opened the front doors and there was this beautiful rose – white rose aisleway where we walked to the end, and he got on one knee an proposed.”

“And it was just so special and us. We had a glass of champagne together, we did a little cry, and then we went back home to our villa and had a massive after party.”

At the time of their engagement, Sofia shared the news via Instagram.

Sharing a sweet photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot came after her split from Scott Disick in 2020, after three years of dating.