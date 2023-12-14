Miley Cyrus set to delight fans with huge career move after announcing her decision to stop touring

Miley Cyrus is reportedly in talks for her own Las Vegas residency, after announcing her decision to stop touring.

According to The Sun, the Flowers singer has restarted negotiations with MGM, who own the MGM Grand and The Sphere in Sin City.

Insiders have claimed bosses are pulling out all the stops to convince Miley to come to Nevada.

According to reports, MGM are in over £1 billion in debt as U2’s current residency at the Sphere is costing them over £800k every time they take to the stage.

The company needs a mega star like Miley to come and attract huge crowds, to make up for their losses.

A source said: “Miley has been in talks about making her Sin City debut for quite some time.”

“She initially declined an offer from MGM but while she hates life on the road, she still loves being on stage. Talks resumed recently after a higher offer was put on the table.”

“One of the problems bosses have is that because they paid so much for U2, other artists have taken notice and are digging their heels in when it comes to their fees.”

Although Las Vegas had become deserted for residencies, many stars have flocked back to Sin City to perform for a hefty paycheque in recent years – including Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Kylie Minogue.

Miley left fans heartbroken in May after revealing why she wanted to stop touring.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

“It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

While Miley has performed at concerts and festival dates over the last few years, the songstress hasn’t performed in arenas around the world since her 2014 Bangerz Tour.

“It’s been a minute,” she said. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ … because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

“Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” she added.

While Miley has been taking a break from performing live on stage for thousands of people, she sang at a series of private gigs for friends and family at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles earlier this month.

In a video posted on YouTube, the singer was seen performing an acoustic version of her hit song Flowers.