Miley Cyrus collaborates with cosmetics brand to donate $10m to local organisations affected by COVID-19

Miley Cyrus collaborates with cosmetics brand to donate $10m to local organisations...

Miley Cyrus and MAC Cosmetics have announced a major collaboration to donate $10 million from their annual Viva Glam campaign.

This money will go towards 250 local organisations that have been impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the crucial services provided by these organisations include food delivery, patient treatment and spreading awareness about treating the virus.

The pop singer confirmed the collaboration on her Instagram Live series Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus.

Miley also issued a statement to share her enthusiasm for the charitable venture.

“I am so proud to have been chosen to announce MAC Cosmetics efforts, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart.”

Miley continued: “I was Viva Glam ambassador in 2015 and had the opportunity of volunteering at LGBTQ LA which one of the Mac Viva Glam grantees that will be getting this funding.”

“The VIVA GLAM efforts are only made possible by the continuous support of the MAC community and those who purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick of which 100% of the proceeds goes towards these local organizations.”

She added: “To get involved you can purchase any current shade of the current lipstick or send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via Twitter or Instagram with hashtag #vivaglam.”

MAC’s Viva Glam campaign originally started in 1994 to help in the fight against the AIDS epidemic.