Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to donate millions to help Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a GoFundMe page to raise much-needed funds to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the couple are hoping to raise $30m for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organisations who are on the ground “providing immediate help to those who need it most”.

In a video shared online, the Hollywood stars also pledged to match up to $3million in donations, as they shared their devastation over the conflict in Mila’s native country.

Mila started the video by explaining that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983, and moved to America in 1991.

The actress said: “I’ve always considered myself American—a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

Encouraging fans to donate to their GoFundMe page, the 38-year-old added: “The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support.”

“We need to support the people of Ukraine.”

It’s understood one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country just one week ago.

In just nine hours, Mila and Ashton’s fundraiser has already raised over $3million, including a massive $2.5m donation from the family of angel investor and philanthropist Ron Conway.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.