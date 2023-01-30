Michael B. Jordan reveals he’s on celebrity dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has revealed he’s on celebrity dating app Raya, following his split from Lori Harvey.

The Hollywood heartthrob and the model, who is the daughter of US chat show host Steve Harvey, called it quits last summer after less than two years of dating.

Michael addressed the breakup while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and confirmed he is looking for love again.

During his opening monologue, the Black Panther star spoke about directing his first feature film Creed lll.

He said: “But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup.”

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’”

“Anyway, estoy en Raya,” Michael added.

Michael B. Jordan’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/qTduaTu3GO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 29, 2023

Michael and Lori were first linked in November 2020, and they went Instagram official in January 2021.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 27 last year, when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

At the time of their split, PEOPLE reported that the pair were “heartbroken”.