Met Gala 2023: Here’s who is attending

The 2023 Met Gala will take place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York this evening.

This year’s fundraising event will honour the work of the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld– who died in 2019 aged 85.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and she carefully selects the guest list every year.

Here are all the celebs who have been confirmed for the 2023 Met Gala so far:

Kim Kardashian

Florence Pugh

Dua Lipa

Elle Fanning

Penélope Cruz

Rita Ora

Roger Federer

Michaela Coel