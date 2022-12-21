Meghann Fahy sparks rumours she’s dating her The White Lotus co-star

Meghann Fahy has sparked rumours she’s dating her The White Lotus co-star Leo Woodall.

The actress, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the hit HBO show, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a series of photos from Sicily – where season two of the comedy-drama was filmed.

The carousel included a number of snaps of Leo, including a sweet selfie of the pair.

One fan commented on the post: “Meghann and Leo sitting in a tree 🥹”

Another wrote: “Team Meghan + Leo forever”, while a third penned: “I feel like there’s a soft launch hidden in here.”

Meghann, who also starred in The Bold Type, previously dated actor Billy Magnussen.

The former couple started dating in 2017, and their last public outing was in 2020.