Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Meghan Trainor reveals the gender of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Meghan Trainor has revealed the gender of her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to a son named Riley – who they welcomed in February 2021.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple and their son shared the gender as Kelly gushed: “I love that Riley did it!”

Meghan and Daryl announced to their close friends and family in a sweet video that they were expecting a baby boy.

The All About That Bass singer announced her pregnancy back in January alongside a photo of her holding up her baby scan.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰”

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her pregnancy, Meghan said: “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us