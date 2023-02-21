Meghan Markle ‘upset and overwhelmed’ by brutal South Park depiction

Meghan Markle is reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” by South Park’s brutal depiction of her and her husband Prince Harry.

The episode, titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’, didn’t mention the couple by name, but featured clear references to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During one scene, the unnamed caricatures appear on a talk show holding placards that read: “We want our privacy,” and “Stop looking at us.”

South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/R1zzyrx50x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

The Prince goes on to promote his new book, titled ‘Waaaagh’, poking fun at the release of Harry’s memoir Spare earlier this year.

The couple are shown around South Park in the episode, with the ‘Meghan’ character stating: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

Their arrival irks the show’s characters, with Kyle saying: “They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book.”

“I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f**king face!”

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour” premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

The couple then go on a “we want privacy” tour, and after contacting a branding manager, the Prince is described as: “Royal prince, millionaire, world traveller, victim.”

Meanwhile, his wife is given the tagline: “Sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”

After this, the Prince realises he doesn’t want to be a “brand” and says: “Trying to make ourselves into a brand just turned us into products. No more magazines and Netflix shows, we can just live a normal life.”

But when he leaves, his wife decides to stay.

The episode draws on the criticism surrounding Harry and Meghan’s requests for privacy, despite filming an in-depth docuseries for Netflix.

A source told The Spectator that Meghan “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

A royal commentator, named Neil Sean, claims the couple “could call in the lawyers” over the brutal episode.

He told Fox News: “According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached. Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”