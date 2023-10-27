Meet Kim Kardashian’s British ‘manny’ – who she hired after befriending his glamorous wife

Kim Kardashian’s new British “manny” has been identified as Ryan Adams.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old spoke about hiring a man named Ryan to help mind her children.

The reality star also admitted she was “scared out of my mind” to tell her ex-husband Kanye West she had hired a male nanny.

According to MailOnline, Kim hired Ryan last year after befriending his wife Charlotte Adams, who works in PR.

It’s understood the couple, who hail from north London, split their time between the UK and Los Angeles.

At her star-studded birthday party recently, Kim posed for a snap with Charlotte as she celebrated turning 43.

During the latest episode on The Kardashians, which was filmed back in March, Kim jetted to London to attend an Arsenal game at Emirates Stadium with her son Saint and his football friends.

They flew to the UK on a private jet, and Ryan can be seen in the background talking to Saint.

Speaking about life as a single mother, Kim explained that she wanted to have a male influence around her kids.

The mother-of-four said: “I do think that my household, and even in my family, it’s very female-dominated, and I recently hired a manny.”

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad [Kanye] that.”

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him, saying, ‘Hey if you’re gonna raise my son…’ cause he handed him the ball like really easily or something, and he’s like ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.’

“And I was like ‘Oh my God, OK. That’s great.'”

During their trip to London back in March, the Skims founder headed out on a pub crawl with some friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In a photo from the celebrations, Ryan could be seen in the background of a group shot of Kim and her friends, and was tagged as “Charlotte’s hubby”.