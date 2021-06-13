Maya Jama fuels romance rumours with NBA star Ben Simmons

The rumoured couple were first linked last month

Maya Jama has fueled romance rumours with NBA star Ben Simmons.

The presenter was first linked to the Philadelphia 76ers player last month, after she reportedly flew to see him in the US.

Ben, 24, has since shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming Maya – fueling rumours they are dating.

A source told The Mirror last month: “Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben.”

“They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

Prior to his rumoured romance with Maya, Ben dated Kendall Jenner on-and-off from 2018 until 2019.

Meanwhile Maya split from her rapper beau Stormzy back in 2019, after a four-year romance.