Maya Jama ‘dating’ basketball star Ben Simmons

Maya Jama is reportedly dating basketball star Ben Simmons.

The presenter split from her rapper beau Stormzy back in 2019, after a four-year romance.

A source has told The Mirror that the 26-year-old is now dating Philadelphia 76ers star Ben, and that she recently flew to visit him in Philadelphia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons)

The insider said: “Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben.”

“They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

Prior to his rumoured romance with Maya, Ben dated Kendall Jenner on-and-off from 2018 until 2019.

Goss.ie have contacted Maya’s rep for comment.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.