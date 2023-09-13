Matty Healy ‘set to appear on Taylor Swift’s new album’ – after whirlwind romance

Matty Healy is reportedly set to appear on Taylor Swift’s new album.

The 1975 frontman was first romantically linked to the pop icon back in May, just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn hit headlines.

However, their whirlwind romance was brief, as it was reported in June that they had parted ways.

It was previously reported that Matty had moved in with Taylor to help work on her new album.

A music insider has since told The Sun that despite their split, The 1975 frontman will still feature on the upcoming record.

They said: “Taylor and Matty recorded the song when they were dating.”

“They’re not even in contact any more but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune.”

“Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up,” the music insider continued.

“The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out.”

“She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together.”

“It’s a shame things didn’t work out but they are both so busy and realised they’re not really compatible.”

However, a source close to Matty has since told Goss.ie that these rumours are completely false.

Rumours about Taylor and Matty’s relationship status were rife earlier this summer, after the pair had been spotted on numerous “dates”, and The 1975 frontman stepped out to support her during her Eras tour.

Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October.

In January, Taylor also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Taylor and Matty struck up a romance in May following her split from Joe, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor was later linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.