Matt LeBlanc is the first Friends star to hail tribute to Matthew Perry

Matt Le Blanc was the first Friends star to post a touching tribute to fellow co-star Matthew Perry on social media, two weeks after his tragic death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic US sitcom, was found dead at his home in LA on October 28.

The 54-year-old’s funeral was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA, where his co-stars were in attendance, as well as his family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Matt posted a selection of snaps of him and Matthew on set.

The actor, who played Joey Tribbiani in Friends, wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

“I will always smile when I think of you and l’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he added.

This is the first of the Friends cast’s individual tributes to the star – after making a joint statement last month.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”