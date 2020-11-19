Mariah Carey confirms star-studded Christmas special

The Queen of Christmas will be joined by a host of A-listers

Mariah Carey has confirmed a star-studded Christmas special.

The singer’s upcoming holiday special for Apple TV+ ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ airs next month, with a host of famous faces set to appear on the show.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and Tiffany Haddish are just some of the A-list celebs appearing on the special.

Mariah will also be joined by Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as her nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.