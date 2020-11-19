Mariah Carey confirms star-studded Christmas special

Mariah Carey has confirmed a star-studded Christmas special.
The singer’s upcoming holiday special for Apple TV+ ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ airs next month, with a host of famous faces set to appear on the show.
Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and Tiffany Haddish are just some of the A-list celebs appearing on the special.
Mariah will also be joined by Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as her nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
The official summary of the special reads: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey.
“Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”
The special show marks 25 years since Mariah’s festive track ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was released, and will be available on the streaming platform on December 4.
Ariana and Jennifer are also set to perform a song entitled ‘Oh Santa!’ with Mariah, with a music video and single coming out the same day.
Mariah first teased the collab last month, sending fans into a frenzy.
