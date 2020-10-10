Mariah Carey sparks rumours she’s working on a Christmas collab with two MAJOR artists

Mariah Carey sparks rumours she’s working on a Christmas collab with two...

Mariah Carey has sparked rumours she’s working on a Christmas collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the singer shared a photo of three chairs from what appears to be a music video set.

The seat in the middle has the initials “MC” on the back, while the other two read “AG” and “JH.”

Mariah simply captioned the post with a Christmas tree emoji.

ARIANA GRANDE AND JENNIFER HUDSON?? pic.twitter.com/VSDS1z9cgT — Mariah’s Number Ones (@givingyoume) October 9, 2020

The 50-year-old’s post has sent fans into overdrive, as many have already guessed she’s teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a Christmas single.

They could also be filming something for Mariah’s upcoming holiday special for Apple TV+.

Back in August, Apple announced that Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will be coming to the streaming service in December.

The new special will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Mariah’s iconic single ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.