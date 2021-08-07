Love Island USA star quits the show with his partner – after learning his sister passed away

The couple were tipped to win the show

Love Island USA star Josh Goldstein has quit the show, after learning his sister passed away.

The Massachusetts native left the villa with his partner Shannon St. Clair, who he’s been coupled up with since day one of the series.

The couple were favourites to win the show, but decided to leave the villa together after the tragic death of Josh’s sister Lindsey.

During the August 5 episode, Josh told their co-stars: “I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today.”

“Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night… Yeah, I just got word.”

Paying tribute to his sister, Josh said: “She was an unbelievable person. She was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life.”

“I just need to be home with my family right now to support them.”

“I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you, consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again. This isn’t it.”

“It’s been unbelievable and an experience that I’ll never forget,” he added.

The Islanders gathered around the couple to say goodbye, and expressed their condolences to Josh and his family.