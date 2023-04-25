Love Is Blind’s Micah shares cryptic video after ex Paul admitted he dated another cast member after the show

Love Is Blind season 4 star Micah has shared a cryptic video, after her ex Paul admitted he dated another cast member after the show.

The environmental scientist proposed to Micah after forming a strong emotional connection with her in the pods, but he shocked viewers by saying no to marrying her at the alter.

He explained to his devastated bride-to-be: “I love you. But I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.”

Micah recently revealed that despite being left heartbroken by Paul, the couple did not end their romance completely after their failed wedding.

However, after a few months of dating after the show ended, Paul and Micah called it quits for good.

Last week, Paul revealed that he started dating Wendi, who he also grew close to in the pods, after his split from Micah.

Paul told E! News that he and Wendi, who did not get much air time, were “never exclusive, but went on dates”.

He went on to say that they were almost too compatible to make their relationship work.

Micah has since taken to TikTok to share a cryptic video about her ex “moving on”.

She captioned the video: “when I’m dead but I hear my ex moved on.”