Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is MARRIED

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley has officially married her fiancé Christos Lardakis.

According to TMZ, the couple tied the knot at a courthouse in Chicago on July 2.

It’s understood Shaina and Christos will exchange vows in front of their family and friends later this month in Greece, where they will host a big wedding ceremony.

The only people who were in attendance for their courthouse wedding were Christos’ daughter, and a close friend.

The couple needed to be legally married in the U.S. before flying to Greece for their big day.

Christos popped the question to Shaina back in March, after almost a year of dating.

Shaina was previously engaged to her co-star Kyle Abrams on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

However, Shaina called off the engagement before the season ended – and later apologised for leading on the 29-year-old construction worker.

“Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent,” she told Abrams during the show’s reunion special in March.

“I actually do take full ownership,” she said at the time. “I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I’m owning that.”