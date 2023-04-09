Love Is Blind star Micah reveals where her friendship with Irina stands after drama on the show

Love Is Blind star Micah has shared an update on her friendship with Irina.

The pair grew close while filming season 4 of the Netflix dating show, but their friendship hit the rocks when Irina admitted to flirting with Micah’s fiancé Paul.

In a new interview with E! News, Micah admitted: “After everything that happened with Paul, I was unsure if we would continue to be friends.”

“In the moment, everything is so heightened. I felt so betrayed by my friend. So, I took a step back.”

However, Micah was able to forgive Irina and the pair, who were branded this season’s “mean girls”, remain close friends.

The 27-year-old explained: “Irina has always tried to be a good friend to me besides those moments. She does have a big heart that’s not being seen.” “What the future has in store for our friendship? I don’t know. But it is hard seeing her go through this, too.”

The first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are available to stream on Netflix now, and the season finale will join the streaming giant on April 14.