Love Is Blind star Andrew breaks his silence on THAT viral scene

Season three of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix earlier this week.

The new season was filmed in Texas in 2021, and sees a brand new batch of singletons enter the pods of the dating show.

The show is the 2nd most popular programme in Ireland at the moment, and there is one scene in particular that has got EVERYONE talking.

The scene sees former operations director turned wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu sitting in front of the camera to discuss his feelings for fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez. After falling for Nancy in the pods, Andrew decided to propose to her, but she turned him down. In the now-viral moment, a producer asks Andrew: “What are you thinking about?” to which he replies: “Are we rolling?” After the producer confirms they are filming, Andrew says, “Hang on” and grabs some eye drops. @natalieminalee this is by far my favorite scene from love is blind s3 #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindseason3 #lib #netflix ♬ original sound – Natalie Lee

After putting the drops into his eyes, a seemingly tearful Andrew tells the producer: “It’s just too much. It didn’t feel good, to be completely honest. I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. Yeah, man, it hurts.”

He then adds more eyedrops, sniffs, and says: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

After fans took to Twitter praise the show’s producers for not editing out the hilarious “fake crying” scene, Andrew reacted to his viral moment.

Alongside a screenshot from the scene shared to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys,” along with three laughing emojis.

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season three join Netflix on October 26.